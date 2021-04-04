Married basketball legend films himself having massage beside humping women in bikinis before NBA champ calls him ‘sicko’ (VIDEO)

Ex-Boston Celtics NBA champ Paul Pierce has caused a stir among viewers including LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, having filmed an Instagram video that showed him partying with scantily-clad women while appearing to be worse for wear.

In a now-viral video uploaded to Instagram, the 43-year-old appeared to have been enjoying himself and can be seen surrounded by women whose outfits leave little to the imagination.

The clip has led to widespread criticism and amusement from fans, as well as past and present NBA players.

Paul Pierce wildin on IG Live pic.twitter.com/toRCGc3oPY — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 3, 2021

Paul pierce a sicko 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 3, 2021

"Paul Pierce [is] a sicko," tweeted NBA champion Kuzma, alongside a generous helping of crying-with-laughter emojis.

In the video, Pierce portrayed himself telling a woman called Monica: "You should be here – you could make some money, girl. Stop playing.

"Monica, what are you doing? If you are in LA, come through. You know what I'm saying?"

After the camera panned overhead to show a woman in a bra and parents gyrating with her crotch to the floor, Pierce responded: "Oh my god – what is going on?"

Taking to Twitter with a simple "Good morning" message in the aftermath of the hedonistic clip, Pierce might have only just woken up after a rough Friday night.

Good morning — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2021

But the backlash continued as the 43-year-old was told to grow up by onlookers.

"Not cool last night," tutted one. "You know better. You are a role model to people."

if your kids are looking at paul as a role model you failed as a parent — Always into Sumthin (@LacosteTajhai) April 4, 2021

Not cool last night. You know better. You are a role model to people. — James Balch (@BalchJamesBalch) April 4, 2021

"If your kids are looking at Paul as a role model, you failed as a parent," came another curt reply.

Much has been made of Pierce's status as a married men that would indulge in this type of behavior.

But some sharp-eyed followers have claimed that his wife, Julie, was actually in on the action and was the woman – alleged by some who were unaware of her identity to have been a stripper – giving him a neck rub.

"What kinda of haters are you, worrying about another man’s wife bro?," asked one Twitter user in response to a concerned response.

Your wife looking at your IG live last night pic.twitter.com/rXw5yaDlEj — king_j1723 (@KingJ1723) April 4, 2021

Lol his wife was literally in the life 😭😭😭 — foenem💯🥶 (@aaronmillyy) April 4, 2021

"Why are people mad? What a legend," said another, when informed that Pierce's wife was "literally in the [Instagram] Live" clip.

This is the second time in recent months that Pierce, a respected analyst on ESPN, has been in the press for salacious reasons.

One of those strippers was his wife??? — Deadeye_88 (@88Deadeye) April 4, 2021

The one massaging him was — foenem💯🥶 (@aaronmillyy) April 4, 2021

In December, it came to light that a former employee of his cannabis empire was suing him over unpaid salaries.

In April, he triggered similar mockery over suggesting that the NBA season could resume in the supposedly UFO-hit Area 51 US Air Force base in Nevada.