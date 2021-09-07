‘I wonder what this guy has to tell Ronaldo’: Fans rib Solskjaer as Cristiano reports for first Man Utd training session

Football fans online have reacted with amusement while doubting the credentials of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new signing Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured with him reporting for his first training session.

The Portuguese recently returned to what was his maiden foreign club in the recent transfer window.

Close to joining bitter rivals Manchester City at one point, the 36-year-old has made history since his switch from Serie A by surpassing Ali Daei and becoming international football's highest all-time goalscorer with a late double against Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.

As he picked up a late yellow card in the 2-1 triumph, for taking his shirt off after the 96th minute winner, CR7 is suspended for his country's meeting with Azerbaijan this evening in Baku and was therefore able to head to the Red Devils' training base with a view to making a second debut against Newcastle United on Saturday.

When photographic evidence of meeting former teammate and now manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer circulated on the internet, however, football fans began to crack jokes as to who will really wear the trousers at Old Trafford during the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's tenure.

"A rare photo of Ronaldo coaching Ole," quipped one user as another said the Norwegian was "teaching him how to bottle finals" following United's loss to Villarreal in the Europa League last dance in May.

"Ole [is] explaining to him that trophies are not a priority at Old Trafford anymore," someone else quipped in reference to the Mancunians' four-season drought.

"I wonder what this guy has to tell Ronaldo," it was doubted, alongside a set of crying emojis.

"CR7 looks bored as f*ck. He knows he won't learn anything from Ole," another party chimed in.

But not everyone shared such negativity.

When someone asked, "Can Ole even coach him?" another pointed out "Pirlo did", in reference to the former Juve boss and legendary midfielder fired after just one season in charge of a top team.

"You know he's going to score 15 goals in the Champions League," came a prediction among similar assertions that the English giants will get their hands on the big-eared trophy for the first time since 2008, when Ronaldo formed part of an outfit that saw off Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.

While the masses claimed that Ronaldo looked bored by the exchange, a contrary opinion was that he was paying his dues to Solskjaer.

"That's one of the things I love about Ronaldo," began an onlooker.

"Even though he’s arguably one of the greatest ever, he’s standing there with arms behind his back, showing respect. Great man."

And as his new club later shared footage of him on the training ground with Juan Mata, it remains to be seen how Ronaldo's working relationship with Solskjaer pans out and will stand the test of time through the former's two-year contract.