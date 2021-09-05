‘What until January!’ Topless Ronaldo poses with Georgina and family as star asks ‘who says there’s no sun in Manchester?’

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has uploaded intimate pictures of himself, partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children enjoying rare good weather in northwest England to his 338 million followers on Instagram.

Relocating from Turin after ending a three-season tenure with Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is now back at what was his first foreign club when leaving boyhood outfit Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

Due to FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking over the footballing calendar, however, he will have to wait until next Saturday when a second Manchester United debut is penciled in for Newcastle United's trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Kindly awarded his iconic number 7 shirt by teammate Edinson Cavani, the 36-year-old is in high spirits after also surpassing Ali Daei as the international format's highest all-time goalscorer with his late double that sunk Ireland 2-1 on Wednesday.

After picking up a yellow card for whipping off his shirt in that game, which ruled him out of Portugal's clash with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Ronaldo has been spending some downtime with his "blessed family."

Sharing photos of his rest and recovery to a legion of followers whose numbers near the total population of the United States, the first saw him with youngest daughter Alana Martina playfully nestled on his shoulders.

The second included all four of his kids while mobbed by both Alana and Mateo, as eldest son Cristiano Jr struck a pose in the background and Eva ran off around their spacious garden.

A third and final snap saw him with long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez, who was supping what appeared to be a cup of coffee or tea, but it is perhaps Cristiano's caption that has caught most people's attention.

"Who says there's no sun in Manchester?" he asked.

And in one of the top comments, motormouth former TV presenter Piers Morgan quipped, alongside a pair of laughing emojis: "Come back to me in January about Manchester weather…"

By then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be deep into their top flight campaign and it should already be known if they can challenge bitter rivals Manchester City, who Ronaldo was close to joining, for the crown.