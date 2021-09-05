Ronaldo told Khabib he was ‘BORED’ in Italy – as UFC icon praises Portuguese pal as ‘cooler’ than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo was “bored” in Italy before his return to Manchester United, UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov has said, praising his football megastar friend as “cooler” than perennial rival Lionel Messi.

After three years in Turin, Ronaldo cut short his time at Juventus one year earlier than planned when he made a sensational return to Manchester United last month.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s spell at Juve was seen as a mixed success, yielding two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and a pair of Italian Super Cups, but not the European glory that the Italian giants so desperately craved.

Speaking about his Portuguese pal, UFC legend Khabib recently revealed he’d got an inside scoop from Ronaldo a month before his move to Man United – and the Russian has now added more details to the story.

“I don’t want to disclose any personal messages… Ronaldo said he was bored in Italy and wanted to go back to England,” Khabib was quoted as saying by Sport24 when asked about his conversations with his megastar pal.

“I’m also not a fan of Italian football, [but] the English Premier League I won't switch over. Any team there can put on a show,” Khabib added.

Khabib has enjoyed a friendship with Ronaldo since the star was making history at Real Madrid.

The pair have been photographed together – including when the UFC king posed with a ‘Khabib 7’ Real Madrid shirt and the football icon donned the Dagestani former champ’s trademark ‘papakha’ headgear.

Naturally, Khabib was backing his friend when asked who he favored in the debate surrounding Ronaldo and Messi and their battle for GOAT status.

“Cristiano is much cooler, I think,” said Khabib.

“Messi is one of the best in history. But if in the game they’re equal, then in charisma Cristiano is more powerful.”

Khabib, 32, is also known to be a big fan of the ‘original’ Ronaldo – Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima.

“My childhood is [Brazilian Ronaldo]. Let’s pick both,” said Khabib when asked to choose between the pair of Ronaldos.

“All my life I watched him [Brazilian Ronaldo] play. He didn’t have a long peak, he was constantly injured.

“He played somewhere from 1996 to 2005. Only 8-9 years everything was fine.

"Cristiano has been at the top for 17 years. In 2004 he was in the final at the European Championship, and now it’s 2021 and he’s still scoring.

“There’s never been a phenomenon like that in football... I think Messi’s been at his peak for about 12 years, and Cristiano – 17. In my personal opinion, Ronaldo is cooler.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for his highly-anticipated second debut Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.

Ronaldo heads into that game with yet another record in the bag, having become the all-time men’s international top scorer with his double against Ireland in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.