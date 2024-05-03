WATCH Russian military obliterates Ukrainian ammunition dump

The MoD has released new drone footage showing an artillery strike on a field ammunition stockpile

The Russian Defense Ministry has shared drone footage of an artillery strike on a Ukrainian field depot; several trucks loaded with ammunition are seen being obliterated in a large blast.

The strike took place near the Russian town of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk, the military reported on Friday.

Drone footage shows several military trucks, parked tightly close to one another and poorly concealed with shrubbery on the outskirts of an unspecified village.

Shortly after the ammunition dump was found by the surveillance drone, the location was targeted with artillery fire. Some of the trucks were set on fire, suffering a violent secondary detonation when their contents exploded.

It was not immediately clear whether Ukrainian military personnel were present at the site at the time of the strike, given that the video shows no attempts to drive the remaining unaffected trucks away from the scene.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian military has lost more than 111,000 troops, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier in the day. Throughout April, Kiev has been losing 1,000 soldiers per day on average, he said, adding that the Ukrainian leadership has been trying to compensate for the mounting losses by forcing draft evaders to serve.