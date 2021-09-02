Pro wrestling star Daffney Unger found dead hours after posting disturbing gun video on Instagram

Ex-WCW star Shannon Spruill, better known to wrestling fans as Daffney Unger, has been found dead hours after fans expressed concern for her after she posted a disturbing video to social media which suggested she was suicidal.

Several figures within the professional wrestling world posted frantic messages to social media appealing to anyone who knew of Unger's whereabouts following the release of a concerning video to Instagram late on Wednesday in which the 46-year-old wrestler appeared to express her intention to harm herself.

Speaking in the brief clip, Unger, who was sobbing and seemed to be holding a firearm, said: "Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?"

She also stated in the video: "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself.My phone call went straight to voicemail. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

please put prayers, love, good thoughts, and positivity towards Daffney right nowwe love you and care about you @screamqueendaff — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) September 2, 2021

I'm in touch with her friend who is talking to her parents. They're outside her apartment trying to get in. The police are there. :/ — April Hunter (@AprilHunter) September 2, 2021

Reacting to the footage, wrestling legend Mick Foley wrote on Twitter that he had unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with Unger and asked that anyone who knows her address check in on her.

"If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out," Foley wrote. "She's in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself.

"My phone call went straight to voicemail."

Foley's concern was matched by another wrestling star, Su Yung, who wrote: "Please put prayers, love, good thoughts, and positivity towards Daffney right now. We love you and care about you, @screamqueendaff."

April Hunter, a performer who has competed alongside Unger on several occasion, replied to Foley to say that she had made contact with Unger's parents and that they were trying to gain entry to Unger's residence.

The worst fears, though, were confirmed on Thursday when it was announced by SHIMMER Wrestling's Lexie Fyfe that Unger had indeed passed away.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff," read a notice from the all-women professional wrestling league.

"We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you, my logical sister from another mister."

Fyfe added that Unger had been experiencing mental health troubles lately.

Sometimes you never know how much some people are really hurting inside because they put on a mask and the world forces them to smile....We love you Daffney Thank you for giving everything you did.. You will be missed...#RipDaffneypic.twitter.com/rHg8TiTlQj — A Glimpse Into My Mind  (@MiseryEater101) September 2, 2021

I have no idea how to express how I’m feeling right now. She was a massive inspiration to me and my heart is broken. I wish I could have met her - she was the one wrestler I wanted to meet more than anything. 💔 — 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑 𝕸𝖔𝖔𝖓 🖤🦇 (@MissLovebat) September 2, 2021

This is heartbreaking. She loved the business so much and never stopped being a fan. Her injuries took their toll and the business moved on without her. She was unique and her place in the history of women’s wrestling has largely gone unrecognized. Rest In Peace, Shannon. — Jason Elam (@beingjasonelam) September 2, 2021

Wrestling fans online have been attempting to come to terms with the latest tragedy to hit the industry, with several penning heartfelt messages on social media to Unger.

"Sometimes you never know how much some people are really hurting inside because they put on a mask and the world forces them to smile," wrote one. "We love you, Daffney. Thank you for giving everything you did. You will be missed."

"I have no idea how to express how I’m feeling right now," said another. "She was a massive inspiration to me and my heart is broken. I wish I could have met her – she was the one wrestler I wanted to meet more than anything."

"This is heartbreaking," added a third. "She loved the business so much and never stopped being a fan. Her injuries took their toll and the business moved on without her. She was unique and her place in the history of women’s wrestling has largely gone unrecognized. Rest In Peace, Shannon."