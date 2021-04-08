French Open postponed by one week amid Macron’s latest Covid-19 lockdown

The Covid-19 crisis has again imposed changes on the tennis season, forcing French Open organizers to push the tournament back by one week due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced the decision on Thursday, confirming that the season’s second major will instead be played from May 30 to June 13.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association released a joint statement explaining the tournament’s one-week postponement:

“Tennis has required an agile approach to the calendar over the past 12 months in order to manage the challenges of the pandemic, and this continues to be the case,” the statement read.

"The decision to delay the start of Roland-Garros by one week has been made in the context of recently heightened Covid-19 restrictions in France, with the additional time improving the likelihood of enhanced conditions and ability to welcome fans at the event.

“Both the ATP and WTA are working in consultation with all parties impacted by the postponement to optimize the calendar for players, tournaments and fans in the lead up to and following Roland-Garros. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Last year, the sport’s biggest clay-court event was rescheduled from spring to autumn because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected all major sports competitions.

This year’s Australian Open was also moved from its traditional dates to be held in February, three weeks later than initially planned.

At the end of March, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined new restrictions to curb the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

The tougher lockdown measures, which had already been in place in 19 areas including Paris, were extended to the whole of France for four weeks.