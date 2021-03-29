Juventus star Paulo Dybala and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have video for viral ‘crotch lift’ challenge removed by TikTok

Argentine football star Paulo Dybala and pop princess girlfriend Oriana Sabatini and have had their version of the viral 'one-arm lift challenge' deleted by TikTok after the pair’s effort appeared to fall foul of regulations.

Sabatini and Juventus star Dybala shared their version of the craze in which one partner attempts to lift the other by the crotch in a test of strength.

The footballer’s efforts were less than impressive though, and began with Sabatini whelping and removing Dybala’s hand as he lifted her upwards off her feet.

The next attempt was little better as the model stumbled forwards, before the couple had limited success with the third try in front of their two dogs.

But the clip appears to have been too much for regulators, as Sabatini later shared it with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, with a caption: “TikTok at it again. They deleted this so it’s gone to Instagram.”

Fans, meanwhile, suggested that the 27-year-old Dybala was getting his technique all wrong.

“The problem is that Paulo's arm is in the wrong place. He's trying to lift Oriana up with his wrist and needs to put his forearm further forward,” read one reply.

The viral challenge is among the latest to hit TikTok, although some previous crazes have been branded dangerous and even life-threatening.

In 2020, the 'Pass Out Challenge' spread across the platform, in which participants were encouraged to shake their heads violently until they lost consciousness. A similar and even more disturbing craze dubbed 'The Blackout Challenge' also emerged earlier this year.

The one-arm lift fad seems relatively tame in comparison, and in keeping with his meek efforts at the challenge, Dybala has also struggled on the pitch this season during a disappointing campaign for Serie A champions Juventus.

The Argentine has managed just two goals in 11 league appearances, and has spent the past several weeks on the sidelines nursing a knee injury.

Recent reports suggest that Dybala is targeting an April return to help Juve with their run-in, as they look to overhaul a 10-point gap to Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.