 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Beckham should sign her up!’: Tennis star Simona Halep amazes Inter Miami with football skills (VIDEO)

22 Mar, 2021 16:08
Get short URL
‘Beckham should sign her up!’: Tennis star Simona Halep amazes Inter Miami with football skills (VIDEO)
Fans urged Beckham to sign up Halep after she showed off her football skills. © Reuters / Twitter @Simona_Halep / Getty via AFP
Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep has impressed fans online after swapping her racket for a football and managing a personal “new record” of 81 keepy-ups in the dazzling Miami sun.

Currently competing in the 2021 Miami Open, it seemed only right that the 29-year-old tagged David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami in the Twitter video.

The club – who currently sit 6th in the MLS Eastern Conference – were duly impressed, responding: “Well done!”

Supporters were also quick to lavish the former world number one with praise. One fan suggested even Ronaldinho would be proud, while others suggested Halep get in contact with David Beckham as to organize a contract with the new MLS outfit.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Halep is the tournament’s third seed and will hope her form on the football pitch can translate to success back on the court.

Success won’t come easy though as Halep will likely have to beat American phenomenon Coco Gauff if she wants to progress into the latter stages of the tournament.

The two met before in 2019 at Wimbledon, with Halep winning 6-3, 6-3 before going onto to claim the whole tournament. Two years on, Gauff will be looking for revenge as she continues on her meteoric rise to the top.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies