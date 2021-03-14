'Outrageous': Spurs star Erik Lamela scores RIDICULOUS rabona nutmeg goal in derby vs Arsenal (VIDEO)

Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela illuminated the North London derby as the Argentine scored a brilliantly inventive goal to put his team in front against Arsenal at the Emirates.

With the scores level at 0-0 in the 33rd minute, Gareth Bale swept the ball across field to Sergio Reguilon, who played a first-time pass to Lucas Moura.

Moura then laid the ball off for Lamela, who despite being surrounded by Arsenal players incredibly executed a 'rabona' to send the ball between Thomas Partey's legs and into the bottom corner of the net.

It was a remarkable strike which instantly sent social media into meltdown.

Lamela take a fucking bow sir pic.twitter.com/JLPTPfjZdj — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 14, 2021

The goal was Lamela's first in the Premier League this season. The Argentine star had not even started Sunday's game, instead coming off the bench to replace the injured Son Heung-min in the 19th minute.

Winger Lamela, 29, is something of a rabona specialist, scoring with the same technique in a long-range effort back in 2014.

The thing about the Lamela goal is, it’s not even the best Rabona he’s scored. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2021

Sunday's strike wasn't enough to give Spurs the lead heading into the break, however, as a deflected effort from Martin Odegaard leveled the score just before half time.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs team were aiming to maintain their push for a Champions League spot and found themselves six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea at the start of play.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, meanwhile, were aiming to lift themselves up from the lowly depths of 10th in the table.