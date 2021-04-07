 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Outrageous’: Australian tennis player loses match after umpire confuses the score

7 Apr, 2021 15:38
Australia's Astra Sharma © REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge
Australian tennis player Astra Sharma has fallen victim to a serious umpiring blunder after the match official confused the score, making an error which led to the player’s loss.

The bizarre episode took place at the WTA’s Copa Colsanitas event in Colombia on Tuesday during the first-round encounter between Sharma and Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

When the match was tied at 1-1 in the third set, the official made a drastic error that deprived the Australian of a chance to break her opponent.

Sharma was leading 30-0 on Monticone’s serve and won the next point, which should have given her 0-40 advantage.

However, for some reason the umpire confused the score, announcing that the Aussie player had a 30-15 lead.

The Italian won the next two points to save the game on her serve, before taking an overall three-set win against her Australian rival 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Sharma took to social media to express her anger over the umpire’s mistake, calling his actions “outrageous.”

This was outrageous… I was told he was not sure of the score but since I couldn’t tell him how I won the points I could not delay the match arguing with him,” fumed the player.

The 25-year-old later clarified that she discussed the issue with the WTA supervisor, who told her that her “confusion is not an excuse,” and recommended that she “focus more on the score instead of my tennis in the future.”

