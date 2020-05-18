'Abdulmanap still can't talk or move': Father of UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'serious condition' after Covid-19 coma

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, remains in a 'serious condition' and cannot talk or move after suffering serious heart trouble brought on by Covid-19 infection, according to reports.

"His condition is still serious. There is serious lung damage, he cannot talk or move. He also had a stroke and bypass surgery was carried out," a source told TASS news agency of the Nurmagomedov family patriarch's health concerns.

Nurmagomedov senior underwent the surgery after suffering heart trouble brought on by coronavirus infection last week and was subsequently entered into a medically-induced coma in the Moscow military hospital where he was being treated.

Despite waking from the coma and his condition being described as 'serious but stable' on Thursday, it was reported that the 57-year-old had still not recovered the ability to talk.

Abdulmanap had first fell ill in late April when he was diagnosed with pneumonia-like symptoms by local doctors in his Makhachkala hometown in Russia's Republic of Dagestan.

Ramazan Rabadanov, a close friend of the Nurmagomedov family, later said Abdulmanap's coma lasted an entire week before he regained consciousness.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

“He was taken out of a coma,” Rabadanov told TASS. “He is in a serious condition, he's not talking, he was in a coma for seven days after a heart operation, he suffered a stroke."

The news of Abdulmanap's deterioration in health precipitated an outpouring of well wishes throughout the MMA world, including from Conor McGregor, a fierce former foe of his son.