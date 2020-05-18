 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Abdulmanap still can't talk or move': Father of UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'serious condition' after Covid-19 coma

18 May, 2020 14:58
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, remains in a 'serious condition' and cannot talk or move after suffering serious heart trouble brought on by Covid-19 infection, according to reports.

"His condition is still serious. There is serious lung damage, he cannot talk or move. He also had a stroke and bypass surgery was carried out," a source told TASS news agency of the Nurmagomedov family patriarch's health concerns.

Nurmagomedov senior underwent the surgery after suffering heart trouble brought on by coronavirus infection last week and was subsequently entered into a medically-induced coma in the Moscow military hospital where he was being treated.

Despite waking from the coma and his condition being described as 'serious but stable' on Thursday, it was reported that the 57-year-old had still not recovered the ability to talk.

Abdulmanap had first fell ill in late April when he was diagnosed with pneumonia-like symptoms by local doctors in his Makhachkala hometown in Russia's Republic of Dagestan.

Ramazan Rabadanov, a close friend of the Nurmagomedov family, later said Abdulmanap's coma lasted an entire week before he regained consciousness.

“He was taken out of a coma,” Rabadanov told TASS. “He is in a serious condition, he's not talking, he was in a coma for seven days after a heart operation, he suffered a stroke."

The news of Abdulmanap's deterioration in health precipitated an outpouring of well wishes throughout the MMA world, including from Conor McGregor, a fierce former foe of his son.

