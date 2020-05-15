'He still can't talk': Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov remains in serious condition following heart surgery

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and coach of UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov, remains in a serious condition in a Moscow hospital, following a heart attack which was reportedly brought on by Covid-19.

"He is out of a coma but still can't talk," a friend of Nurmagomedov Sr, Ramazan Rabadanov, told Sport Express on Friday.

"He's in a serious condition. That's the only thing we know. I'm ill myself and called a doctor," he added.

On Thursday it was reported the the 57-year-old coach had regained consciousness after entering a medically-induced coma following a heart operation.

According to Telegram channel 'Baza', Nurmagomedov Sr was diagnosed with Covid-19 upon arrival at the Moscow clinic he had been transferred to on a special flight from Dagestan.

It was also reported he had suffered a heart attack on May 3, after which doctors were forced to perform surgery and connect him to life support apparatus.

Sources in Dagestan told RT Sport a number of Khabib camp members have also fallen ill with Covid-19-type symptoms in recent weeks.

At the end of April Khabib himself addressed the pandemic situation in his native Dagestan.

"Many hoped that this trouble would pass our house by; many still don't believe in the seriousness of the situation," he wrote in Russian on Instagram.

"However, our neglect towards the advice and requests of doctors, coupled with the panic that has developed among the people, has led to a high rate of the spread of the disease, worsening an already difficult situation every day.

"This has led to the fact that our hospitals are now overcrowded with patients, there aren't enough specialists or drugs, and the number of patients is only growing," the unbeaten fighter added.

On Friday, Khabib's uncle Nurik Nurmagomedov also posted a photo from a local hospital in Dagestan, saying: "Thank to the doctors!" in the status.