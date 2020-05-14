Heart attack brought on by Covid-19: Details of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's health reported in Russia

Details have emerged on the health of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib and who on Thursday woke from a coma, with reports revealing he suffered a heart attack brought on by Covid-19.

On Thursday, it was reported the renowned martial arts trainer had regained consciousness after entering into a medically-induced coma the previous day following heart surgery, but that he remained in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in a Moscow military hospital.

It was later revealed that upon arrival at the hospital from his native Dagestan, the 57-year-old was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection, which in turn brought on the attack, according to the Telegram channel 'Baza'.

Also on rt.com Khabib's father & trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov WAKES from coma following heart surgery

Abdulmanap initially fell ill in his Makhachkala hometown in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan on April 24, having to be persuaded by family members to visit a doctor, and was later diagnosed with suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms.

Despite warnings from doctors, who prescribed him a strict course of treatment, Abdulmanap continued to go about his daily physical workout regime. He also refused to undergo testing for coronavirus.

Also on rt.com 'Praying for his recovery': McGregor puts Khabib feud aside with message of support after news father Abdulmanap is in coma

After his condition worsened, Abdulmanap was sent by his family to a hospital in the Russian capital, despite his own wishes to remain in Makhachkala, although the facility was not equipped with extracorporeal life support which provides cardiac and respiratory assistance to those whose heart and lungs are not adequately working.

Abdulmanap suffered the heart attack on May 3, after which his condition drastically deteriorated, forcing doctors to perform heart surgery and connect the Nurmagomedov family patriarch to a life support apparatus and enter him into a coma.

Nurmagomedov family friend Ramazan Rabadanov explained that despite regaining consciousness, Abdulmanap is yet to speak following the operation. Doctors described his condition as 'serious but stable'.

"He regained consciousness today. He hasn't yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation," Rabadanov said, talking to 360 TV.

A number of high-profile names in the combat sports world expressed their support for the father of the UFC’s 155lbs champion, including UFC head honcho Dana White who paid tribute to a "true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect."

There was also an unexpected show of support and humility from his son’s former foe Conor McGregor, who said he was “praying” for his recovery.

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know,” 'The Notorious' tweeted.

“A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time,” he added.

I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight (2/2) — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

The Irishman lost via fourth-round submission to Khabib in Las Vegas in October 2018 for the UFC lightweight title. In the lead up to that fight McGregor engaged in a vicious war of words with the Russian in which he repeatedly made reference to his father and family.

In Russia, a total 252,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, which has led to a 2,305 confirmed deaths from the disease.