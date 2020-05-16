Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 'was in coma for entire WEEK,' says family friend as he gives update on father of UFC champ Khabib

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov - the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib - remained in a coma for an entire week before returning to consciousness, a family friend has said.

Nurmagomedov Sr is currently being treated in a Moscow military hospital having been transferred on a special flight from his native Dagestan, after falling ill with pneumonia-like symptoms toward the end of April.

It was reported this week that the 57-year-old had undergone heart surgery and was then placed in a coma - which family friend Ramazan Rabadanov has now said lasted an entire week.

“He was taken out of a coma,” Rabadanov told TASS. “He is in a serious condition, he's not talking, he was in a coma for seven days after a heart operation, he suffered a stroke."

Reports in some Russian media outlets claim that Abdulmanap had been diagnosed with Covid-19, although Rabadanov said that was not the case.

"Doctors haven't reported coronavirus, they say it's bilateral pneumonia. It's still completely unclear how long he'll stay in the hospital because his condition is serious."

Initial reports of Nurmagomedov Sr's condition prompted an outpouring of support from the MMA community for a man widely respected for helping his son become one of the most dominant forces the sport has ever seen.

Messages came from UFC boss Dana White and even bitter rival Conor McGregor, who said he was "praying" for the Nurmagomedov family.

Khabib has not spoken publicly on his father's plight, although White said he had discussed it with the 155lbs champion in a call this week.

“He didn’t even tell me [about his father],” White said at UFC Jacksonville on Wednesday.

“So I guess he was keeping this quiet and wasn’t talking about it.

"I talked to him today after I found out. He’s obviously busted up but he’s a very proud guy and likes to act like a man and he’s like, ‘You know how much I love my dad.’ This is a tough one."