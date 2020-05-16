‘See you soon kid’: Ferguson extends support to Khabib after father Abdulmanap wakes from coma but 'remains in serious condition'

Tony Ferguson has added to the wave of support for rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after the news that the Russian UFC lightweight champion's father has emerged from a coma but remains in a serious condition in a Moscow hospital.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was initially placed in a medically-induced coma after heart surgery at a military hospital in the Russian capital, but is now believed to have regained consciousness.

The 57-year-old was transported to Moscow on a special flight from Dagestan after falling ill with pneumonia-like symptoms which some reports in Russia have claimed were linked to a Covid-19 infection, although there is no confirmation of this.

After the news broke, UFC lightweight champ Khabib received a wave of support from the MMA community, including UFC boss Dana White and lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

Added to that is a message from Ferguson, who sent his well-wishes on Friday in response to a post Khabib himself had sent to the American following his defeat to Gaethje last weekend at UFC 249.

“Respect” @TeamKhabib You Still Owe Me 20 Pushups 💯 Glad Your Pops Is Doing Better 🌱 I’ll See You Soon Kid, Keep Training For The Real Finale. -Champ 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/xKBA9jiWA2 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 16, 2020

The sign-off indicates that Ferguson is still holding out hope of facing Khabib in the future despite last weekend's brutal fifth-round stoppage loss to Gaethje.

That handed Gaethje the interim lightweight title and also the next direct shot at 'The Eagle' - a fight which is rumored to be in the works for September.

Khabib and Ferguson saw their own match-up fall through for an incredible fifth time when their April 18 bout scheduled for New York was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, leading to Gaethje standing in to fight 'El Cucuy' at the rearranged UFC 249 in Jacksonville.

Khabib, meanwhile, has not commented publicly on the condition of his father - who is a widely respected figure in MMA circles - although Dana White said this week he had spoken to the 155lbs ruler to extend his best wishes.

“He didn’t even tell me [about his father],” White said at UFC Jacksonville on Wednesday.

“So I guess he was keeping this quiet and wasn’t talking about it.

"I talked to him today after I found out. He’s obviously busted up but he’s a very proud guy and likes to act like a man and he’s like, ‘You know how much I love my dad.’

"This is a tough one.”