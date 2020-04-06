'Striving to be the best father possible': Mayweather trains with son Koraun after daughter Yaya arrested in 'stabbing incident'

Floyd Mayweather Jr said he "strives to be the best dad possible" as he put his son Koraun, 20, through his paces in the ring, days after the boxer's daughter 'Yaya' was arrested in an alleged stabbing incident.

Videos released to Mayweather's social media shows the 43-year-old fighter showing Koraun some effective techniques he used throughout his glittering prizefighting career.

A caption accompanying the clip says: "Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible."

The clip comes after the tragic death of the boxer's former partner - and Koraun's mother - Josie Harris, who was found dead at her home on March 10.

The videos also follow reports that Mayweather's daughter Iyanna - Koraun's half-sister and known as 'Yaya' - was arrested for felony aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a love rival linked to rapper NBA Youngboy.

A miserable time for the Mayweather clan was compounded by the death of his uncle Roger Mayweather, 58, who also passed away in March.

Floyd is understood to have been very close to his uncle and his death reportedly nixed potential plans for comeback bouts against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao which were rumored to be lined up for later in the year.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," Mayweather said of Roger's passing in a statement released shortly after news broke.

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace."

Mayweather retired from boxing following victory against McGregor in 2017, bringing the curtain down on an undefeated career which saw him defeat all comers through a two-decade run.