Josie Harris: Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather & mother of 3 of boxing star's children found dead in car in California - reports

Josie Harris, the 40-year-old mother of three of Floyd Mayweather's children, has been found dead at her home in Valencia, California, per reports emerging from US media.

According to TMZ Sports, local authorities were called to Harris' home at around 9.30pm local time on Tuesday where they found her unresponsive in a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

She dated Mayweather between 1995 and 2010.

Initial reports suggest that foul play isn't being identified as a possible cause of Harris' death, and the investigation is being handled as a death investigation rather than as a homicide probe.

Mayweather and Harris had a fiery relationship. The undefeated boxer was convicted of domestic violence in relation to an incident involving Harris in 2010 and would serve two months behind bars in county jail and was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, attend a 12-month domestic violence program and pay a fine of $2,500.

Harris claims she was abused on several occasions but the conviction stems from a September 2010 incident in which she said Mayweather attacked her in front of her children.

