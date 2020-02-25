Strong up front: TV stunner Floriana Messina shows support as Napoli welcome Messi & Barcelona for Champions League clash (PHOTOS)

Napoli fan Floriana Messina put on a strong show of support for her team as they prepared for the visit of Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the crunch Champions League last 16 first-leg encounter in Italy on Tuesday.

Brunette beauty Messina, who presents the Tutti in Campo football show on Italy’s Canale 9, is a huge Napoli fan.

Ahead of the showdown with Barca at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday night, the half-Italian, half-Colombian model nailed her colors to the mast - or rather a skimpy outfit - with a special message and snap for her 495,000 Instagram followers.

“If you dream it you can do it!! Forza Napoli always!” was Messina stirring message, along with a picture of herself in a Napoli-themed getup.

Messina, 30, will likely be as nervous as her fellow Neapolitans as they await the visit of a Barcelona team led by six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

The Argentine will be playing for the first time in his career at the fabled Napoli stomping ground where his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona rose to god-like status during his playing days in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

With Messi and the likes of Antoine Griezmann leading the line, Barcelona will be a big threat – although Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso can call on the likes of Belgian ace Dries Mertens and Italy’s Lorenzo Insigne up top.

And in TV stunner Messina, Napoli also show they have additional options up front.

The game gets underway at 20:00 GMT, as Napoli hope to give themselves as fighting chance in the tie before the return leg at the Nou Camp in three weeks’ time.