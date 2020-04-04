 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna arrested for allegedly STABBING love rival over rapper YoungBoy - reports

4 Apr, 2020 19:14
Floyd and Iyanna Mayweather in 2017. © Getty Images
Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather, daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr, is in police custody in Houston after stabbing a woman in an argument over rapper NBA YoungBoy, according to reports in the US.

Iyanna Mayweather, 19, was arrested for felony aggravated assault and taken to Harris County Jail in Houston in the early hours of Saturday morning, US news outlet TMZ reports. 

She is reported to have become involved in an altercation with the women, named as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, at the 20-year-old rapper's home after arriving and finding the pair together.

Mayweather is reported to have told Jacobs to leave and that she was engaged to YoungBoy, TMZ reports.

There was then an incident in the kitchen in which Jacobs stepped towards Mayweather before she reportedly responded by charging at her with the knives, stabbing her. It is unclear what condition Jacobs is currently in.

Iyanna Mayweather - also known as Yaya - has reportedly claimed she was incited into defending herself. 

The 19-year-old is one of boxing great Floyd Mayweather's four children, and her mother is entrepreneur Melissa Brim.

Tragedy recently struck the Mayweather family when the mother of three of Iyanna's half-siblings, Josie Harris, was found dead at her home in California.

Josie Harris: Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather & mother of 3 of boxing star's children found dead in car in California - reports  

