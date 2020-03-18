'He meant the world to me': Floyd Mayweather rocked by death of uncle and trainer Roger, just days after ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr has paid tribute to his uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather after his death at the age of 58, in what is the second blow to the boxing icon after his former girlfriend was found dead last week.

Roger Mayweather was himself a two-weight world champion during the 1980s, before helping to turn his nephew into one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever.

After his death at the age of 58 on Tuesday, Floyd Mayweather hailed his uncle as “one of the most important people in my life.”

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing," the retired former five-weight world champion said.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr, my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.

"Roger's spirit lives on with us forever," 'Money' added.

The Michigan-born Roger Mayweather held world featherweight and lightweight titles during the 1980s, before hanging up his gloves with 59 wins from 72 fights and turning his attentions to training.

He joined Floyd Mayweather’s corner in 1996, before a four-year hiatus while the budding young star was trained by his father, Floyd Sr.

Roger Mayweather then returned to the team in 2000, remaining for more than a decade as his nephew ascended to become one of the sport’s all-time greats, eventually retiring with an unblemished 50-0 record.

His uncle’s death - the cause of which has not been confirmed - is the latest blow for Mayweather Jr, who is still reeling from the passing of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris.

Harris was found dead at her home in California last week at the age of 40.

The boxing icon has since posted a series of tributes to his former partner on his social media accounts.