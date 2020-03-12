 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Worst public health crisis in a generation’: Boris Johnson warns UK worst is yet to come in COVID-19 crisis (WATCH LIVE)
HomeSport News

'A Jackie Chan challenge': Emmanuel Adebayor red-carded for brutal kung-fu kick to opponent's head (VIDEO)

12 Mar, 2020 16:19
Get short URL
'A Jackie Chan challenge': Emmanuel Adebayor red-carded for brutal kung-fu kick to opponent's head (VIDEO)
Screenshot Twitter
Veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor has never been a stranger to controversy throughout his rollercoaster career - and he's at it again.

From banging in spectacular goals for Arsenal, completing a bitter transfer to Manchester City, a topsy-turvy spell at Real Madrid, refusals to play, public family disputes and everything else - he's never been dull.

And after seemingly fading away following a couple of years in Turkey, he's now back in the spotlight with his new team in Paraguay, Club Olimpia.

The Togolese star has only been there since February and South American fans were probably wondering why the big forward is seen as such a polarizing figure.

But Adebayor has sorted all that out by earning himself a five-star red card.

The lanky striker karate-kicked an opponent, almost taking his head off during a clash with Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Libertadores.

Flying through the air like an albatross, 6ft 3in Emmanuel planted his foot into a bewildered Enzo Coacci's face who was lucky he didn't end up with a broken jaw.

After the game - which Olimpia won 2-1 - Adebayor didn't seem to be too worried about yet another transgression.

He wrote on Twitter: "Tough game today!

"What a great team spirit, and what a win boys.

"Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge.

"It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, and I am glad he is okay."

You can't teach an old dog new tricks.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies