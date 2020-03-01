‘ONE BREATH’: Russian free-diver swims record-breaking 181m under ice in memory of famed mother (VIDEO)
Molchanov held his breath for more than two minutes as he covered a distance of 181 meters beneath the ice of Ameryev quarry, beating the previous record set by French diver Arthur Guerin-Boeri, who managed to swim 175 meters in 2017.
READ MORE: 'I firmly believe in my innocence': Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang handed EIGHT YEAR ban for breach of anti-doping rules
The daredevil diver swam between triangular holes cut in the quarry’s ice, wearing a monofin and wetsuit which allowed him to work effectively in the cold water.
🏊♂ Пловец-фридайвер Алексей Молчанов в подмосковном Щёлкове установил новый мировой рекорд — он проплыл подо льдом без кислородного баллона, на одном дыхании 180 метров в ледяной воде. pic.twitter.com/k2JXqaDvTF— Москва 24 (@infomoscow24) February 26, 2020
The son of Russia’s renowned free-diving champion Natalia Molchanova – known as the ‘queen of diving’ – dedicated the newly set record to his mother, who mysteriously disappeared while descending to a depth of about 130 feet in Spain.
Molchanov’s record-breaking feat coincided with the premiere of a Russian feature film based on his mother's life, ‘One Breath’. The quarry where he performed the jaw-dropping record dive was also used as a location in the movie.
“I dove 181 meter and it was my first under ice Guinness record. I timed it right before ‘One Breath’ movie launch in Russia and dove in the same location where under ice scenes were shot,” Molchanov wrote.
The record was officially registered by a representative from the world free-diving body, the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), and will be added to the Guinness Book of World Records.