Training session canceled at Serie C club after player tests positive for coronavirus

A player for Italian Serie C side Pianese has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, forcing the club to cancel a training session to help curb the spread of the viral disease.

Italy has seen cases of coronavirus surge in recent days, with around 400 being reported, mainly in northern Italy, as of Thursday.

Several sporting events, including Italian top-flight games, have been impacted as football authorities grapple with the spread of the virus.

According to Gazzetto dello Sport, what is believed to be the first case of the virus affecting a professional sportsperson has occurred at Pianese.

The club has not revealed the identity of the player in question but has taken measures to prevent it from passing to the player's teammates by canceling the team's training session on Thursday.

Per the Italian publication, the player developed flu-like symptoms on Saturday and was removed from first-team duties as a precaution. However, concerns remain after it is understood that the player had a group lunch with several of his teammates.

The root of the player's diagnosis is understood to have been caused by a train journey he took to the Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy.

However, according to the club, the player in question has seen his symptoms reduce and he no longer has a fever.

The club has said that it are awaiting instructions from the Italian Health Institute to determine how to proceed.

Among the sporting events impacted by the spread of the coronavirus are the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19 ,which was canceled as a precaution.

In addition, the Irish government instructed the county's rugby authorities to cancel an upcoming fixture with Italy in Dublin for fear of supporters transmitting the virus.

Questions also remain regarding the viability of this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. IOC chiefs have stated that they have a three-month window to determine if the showcase event can proceed as planned, while fears also remain for the upcoming UEFA European Championships, with games in that tournament set to take place in numerous European cities this summer.