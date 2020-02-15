Barcelona hit by HACK ATTACK from cyber group OurMine who claim Neymar is on his way back to the Nou Camp

Football giants Barcelona have been hit by hackers OurMine for a second time, with the cyber group taking over the club’s Twitter accounts and sending messages to their millions of followers on Saturday.

Shortly after Barcelona claimed a hard-fought 2-1 home win against La Liga rivals Getafe at the Nou Camp, the club’s Spanish and English language Twitter pages posted messages distinctly unrelated to what Lionel Messi and Co. had just done on the pitch.

Instead, cyber group OurMine hijacked the accounts to post messages to advertise their security services.

“Hi, we are OurMine. Well, this is the second time, the security level is better but still not the best to improve your accounts security,” the group wrote, before providing its details.

It is the second time that the club have been hit by the group, following a similar hack attack in August of 2017.

Another message posted by the group to one of the club's accounts also claimed that former player Neymar would be heading back to Barca.

The club did promptly regain control of their accounts, deleting the messages, but they were merely among the latest sporting targets for OurMine, a group which frequently uses cyber vandalism to advertise its services.

Also hit on Saturday was the official International Olympic Committee (IOC) media account.

Numerous NFL teams also fell prey to the group in January, as did the Twitter and Instagram accounts for leading MMA promotion the UFC.