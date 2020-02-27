World Cup-winner Del Piero prevented from receiving Russian visa over killer coronavirus fears - reports

A Russian visa is notriously difficult to obtain, so spare a thought for World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero who was prevented from obtaining a visa in Italy, instead traveling from LA to Armenia due to coronavirus fears.

For those of you who have ever attempted traveling to Russia, you'll know that ahead of the extreme climate and imposing language barrier, there is one roadblock that stands above all as the most difficult to circumvent: the Russian visa process.

Jumping through the obligatory hoops to get your hands on a visa can be exasperating, so spare a thought for Italian World Cup winner Alesssandro Del Piero.

According to recent reports, the former Juventus talisman was denied entry to the Russian consulate in Milan and Genoa to receive the travel documents that would allow him to enter Russia to attend a number of planned events in the country.

Del Piero, who was instrumental in the Azzurri side which lifted the World Cup trophy in 2006, was forced to travel from LA to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, in order to receive his visa.

Fortunately for Del Piero, a trip to his homeland wasn't necessary, the visa process was successful in the Caucasian country, and he was then free to set about making his way to Moscow.

A reported 400 cases of coronavirus have been documented so far in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, with that figure rising from just 80 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

There were fears that the virus could be spread further when Barcelona visited Napoli for their Champions League round of 16 match.

On Wednesday the first case of a professional footballer being infected with coronavirus was revealed when an Italian Serie C player in Siena tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, according to La Nazione newspaper. The name of the player however has not yet been released.

The international death toll from coronavirus stands at over 2,800, according to worldometers.info count.