Killer coronavirus outbreak could cause blockbuster Juventus v Inter Milan clash to be postponed

24 Feb, 2020 15:06
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo © REUTERS / Alberto Lingria
All matches of Italy's top football league scheduled for this week, including the derby between Juventus and Inter Milan may be canceled as part of preventive measures to battle the eruption of coronavirus in the country.

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that all 26 games of Serie A could be postponed after two people died and hundreds became infected with the deadly virus which originated in China.

I don't think that in just one week we'd be able to slow down the contagion so much that we could resume sporting events,” Conte said.

We are constantly monitoring the situation and will evaluate. We'll see the evolution of the contagion and evaluate postponing all next week's matches,” he added.

On Sunday, Serie A called off three matches, including the clash between Inter Milan and Sampdoria.

The major coronavirus outbreak, which has more than 150 cases registered in the country, prompted Italian officials to lock down at least ten towns, and cancel sporting and cultural events, including the end of the Venice Carnival.

