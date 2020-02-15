‘Happy Valentine’s Day my babies’: MMA stunner Valerie Loureda leaves little to the imagination in lingerie treat for fans (PHOTO)

Rising Bellator MMA sensation Valeria Loureda proved yet again that she’s a knockout in and out of the cage with a special lingerie snap posted in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Loureda, 21, made her professional MMA bow with Bellator last year and has gone undefeated in her two fights with the promotion thus far.

And while the taekwondo expert’s prowess in the cage has caught the eye, she’s also become a firm fan favorite for her social media output.

The Miami-based fighter cranked that up a notch with a Valentine’s Day treat for fans as she posed in lingerie adorned with hearts.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my babies I love y’all so much," the MMA stunner wrote.

Loureda suffered a setback in her fledgling MMA career after she was forced to withdraw from Bellator 228 in January, in what was due to be her return to action following a hiatus to take part in a reality TV show.

But based on her current social media output the photogenic Floridian – who counts UFC 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal among her fans – looks in fine shape as she trains at American Top Team gym with the likes of UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Fans will hope there’s plenty of fighting – and much more besides – to come from Loureda in 2020.