'Baddest b*tch with the BMF': Bellator siren Valerie Loureda hangs out with UFC star Jorge Masvidal at Super Bowl party in Miami

3 Feb, 2020 10:42
Two of Miami's finest fighting exports partied the night away on Super Bowl night as Bellator women's flyweight starlet Valerie Loureda and UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal attended one of the many Super Bowl parties held in the city.

UFC star Masvidal and Bellator fan-favorite Loureda were among the revelers at the Wynwood Factory in Miami at the party held by their management team First Round Management, in association with Masvidal's liquor brand, El Recuerdo Mezcal.

Loureda, who earlier in the week partied with world-famous singer Demi Lovato – who sang the Star Spangled Banner to start the Super Bowl on game night – was in attendance, and the undefeated Bellator women's flyweight posed for pics with a typically chilled-out Masvidal at the event.

Lovato x Loureda ❤️🥊

Masvidal has been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks following the launch of his mezcal brand, and the two MMA fighters and Miami natives were clearly enjoying having the Super Bowl in their home town as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after a thrilling game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

