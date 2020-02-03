Super Bowl commercials: Check out 25 of the best ads aired during Super Bowl LIV

Check out the best of the ads aired during Super Bowl LIV this weekend as we recap 25 of the most notable commercials aired during the 2020 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

As well as enjoying the action during the game itself, watching the ads during the Super Bowl has become a pastime in itself, with advertisers blowing their yearly budgets on big productions, featuring major names from the worlds of sports, movies and entertainment.

While the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, produced a stirring fourth-quarter fightback to win a dramatic Super Bowl 31-20, there was another battle raging, as America's biggest advertisers did battle between plays to produce the most memorable commercial of the night.

Thirty-second ad slots during Sunday night's game cost as much as $5.6 million, with the ads themselves more an attempt to produce the most memorable moment than to actually sell their product itself.

It meant companies – and their respective ad agencies – pulled out all the stops to produce something instantly memorable.

Some used memorable movies, including Groundhog Day, James Bond and Fargo, some offered inspirational messages from the likes of NFL star Josh Jacobs and 49ers coach Katie Sowers. There there were others that tugged on the heart strings, with Google's effort, "Loretta," arguably the most powerful ad spot of the night.

While some looked to sell products, others looked to sell campaigns, with United States president Donald Trump running 2020 re-election campaign ads, and Mike Bloomberg promoting his own presidential bid.

Some will prove successful and memorable, while others will be instantly forgotten. But we checked out the U.S. broadcast of the game and picked out 25 of the most memorable ads of the night. Check them out below.

LITTLE CAESAR'S: "THE BEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD"

ROCKET MORTGAGE: "JASON MOMOA AT HOME"

MICHELOB ULTRA: "JIMMY WORKS IT OUT"

CHEETOS: "CAN'T TOUCH THIS"

COCA-COLA ENERGY: "SHOW UP"

JEEP: "GROUNDHOG DAY"

TOYOTA: "COBIE SMULDERS"

SQUARESPACE: "WINONA"

KIA: "JOSH JACOBS"

SODASTREAM: "WATER ON MARS"

REECE'S: "TAKE FIVE"

HYUNDAI: "SMAAAHT PAAAHK"

PORSCHE: "THE HEIST"

WALMART: "FAMOUS VISITORS"

SNICKERS: "#SNICKERSFIXTHEWORLD"

HEINEKEN: "DANIEL CRAIG VS. JAMES BOND"

MICROSOFT SURFACE: "BE THE ONE"

GENESIS: "GOING AWAY PARTY"

AUDI: "LET IT GO"

SECRET: "THE SECRET KICKER"

AMAZON: "#BEFOREALEXA"

GOOGLE: "LORETTA"

FACEBOOK: "GET READY TO ROCK"

MIKE BLOOMBERG FOR PRESIDENT: "GEORGE"

DONALD TRUMP FOR RE-ELECTION: "TRUMP-PENCE 2020"