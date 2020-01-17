'It was unreal!' One-armed golfer hits hole-in-one on PGA Tour (VIDEO)

An amateur golfer who was born with one arm "went ballistic" after producing one of the most remarkable moments in PGA Tour history, drawing gasps of disbelief by hitting a hole-in-one on the first day of the Pro-Am in California.

A veteran of the competition, Laurent Hurtubise is taking on professionals including former Open and PGA Championship Phil Mickelson for the $6.7 million prize this year.

The Canadian, who plays with his left arm, teed off with an iron from 151 yards at the fourth hole of the PGA West Stadium Course.

His shot landed on the green and rolled flush on to the flagstick before dropping for a perfect effort during the first round of play.

Former Tour winner Greg Chalmers, who was part of Hurtubise's group, was stunned by the shot. “It was unreal,” he admitted.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber. He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a leftie.

“Right away we sort of said, ‘sit down’, but it was one of those shots where you always thought, hang on – this could go in here.

“It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then bang, it disappeared.

“We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot.”

As the crowds cheered, Hurtubuise launched his hat skyward, bowed and told his caddie: “What a feeling.”

Inspirational. ❤️Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11.On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020

One of the team he exchanged high-fives with was his partner for the round, professional Troy Merritt.

“That was the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course,” admitted Merritt, a three-time PGA Tour winner.

Hurtubise has worked as a car salesman in Montreal while excelling at golf after taking to the course for the first time at the age of 11.

He enjoys helping families by talking about overcoming a disability at his local hospital - and now has the story of possibly the finest drive of his career to inspire them with.