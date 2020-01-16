Conor McGregor on UFC 246 test: 'I can read Donald like a children's book'

Conor McGregor was respectful and reserved at a drama-free pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 246, but that didn't stop the Irishman from predicting a KO victory against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

McGregor and Cerrone happily shared the dais together at the Pearl Theater at the Palms hotel and casino ahead of their main event fight on Saturday night.

And while McGregor predicted that "blood will be spilled," the Dubliner insisted that "it will not be bad blood."

McGregor seemed focused and happy ahead of his long-awaited return to the octagon, but although he clearly respects Cerrone – who holds the UFC records for most fights, most wins, most stoppages and most post-fight bonuses – McGregor said he will finish "Cowboy" on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

"He has my respect," he admitted.

"Although there will be blood spilled on Jan. 18, it will not be bad blood. And for the ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction, it will be a KO."

And McGregor revealed one of his keys to victory against the octagon veteran on fight night, as he said he has his opponent's style all figured out ahead of their contest.

"I like him and all, he’s a good guy," he said.

"But I can read Donald like a children’s book, if we’re being honest.

"He’s a good fighter, he’s got some good tricks up his sleeve. I know the tricks he has, I know what he’s planning and what he hopes to achieve. But we’re well prepared, and we’ll see on the night. It’s going to be a good night."