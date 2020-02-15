 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Usain Bolt’s buffalo-racing rival: Humble Indian worker ‘completes 100m course FASTER than world record holder’

15 Feb, 2020 13:21
File Photo. A buffalo racer © Getty Images / Global Look Press
Indian buffalo racer Srinivas Gowda has drawn comparisons with sprint legend Usain Bolt after delivering a record-breaking run at a Kambala racing event in Karnataka.

Gowda, who is a part-time construction worker, completed the 142m race in an amazing 13.42 seconds, setting a new record in the traditional Indian sport where farmers sprint with a pair of buffaloes on slush tracks.

After a video of Gowda’s sensational run was shared on social media, users quickly calculated that he had covered 100m in 9.55 seconds – which is 0.03 seconds faster than Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt's 100m world record.

The runner captured the attention of Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, who invited him to meet top Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches after his record-setting race went viral.

"I will call Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's a lack of knowledge in the masses about standards of Olympics, especially in athletics where ultimate human strength and endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India are left out untested," he said.

The 28-year-old sensation played down comparisons with retired Jamaican sprint star Bolt, humbly stating: "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field."

