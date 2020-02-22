Eleven in a row: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Serie A scoring record in his 1,000th professional game (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo marked the occasion of his 1,000th professional appearance by netting in his 11th consecutive Serie A game to help his side to a 2-1 win at SPAL on Saturday.

Ronaldo was rested for Juve's match with Brescia last week, but returned in superb form by converting a Juan Cuadrado cross six minutes before the break to equal the record for the most consecutive Serie A appearances with a goal.

Aaron Ramsey added a second on the hour mark to secure the 2-1 victory, but all the headlines will be for Ronaldo, who at the age of 35 is showing no signs of slowing down.

His strike took his tally for the season to 21 as he joined Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella as the only players in Serie A history to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the league.

And he did it while also reaching another milestone, as the Portuguese star played in his 1,000th career game in a career that has taken him from Sporting Lisbon to Juventus via Manchester United and Real Madrid, while also representing his country with distinction.