Party poopers: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by scoring in TENTH game in a row - but Juventus fall to shock defeat at Verona

9 Feb, 2020 05:34
© AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player ever to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches when the Portuguese star found the net against Hellas Verona, but it wasn't enough to stop his team falling to a shock defeat.

Ronaldo, who turned 35 last week, latched onto a Rodrigo Bentancur through-ball in the 65th minute, racing up the pitch and shrugging off the attentions of Amir Rrahmani before shooting low into the net.

The strike gave Juventus the lead and also made Ronaldo the first player for the club to score in 10 league games in a row, moving ahead of the nine-game sequence of former French star David Trezeguet. 

Ronaldo has now netted 20 goals in 20 league games this season, and has 15 in his last 10 games.

He is also one short of the Serie A record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

However, the goal wasn't enough to hand Juve victory at Verona, as the hosts fought back through a strike from ex-Liverpool forward Fabio Borini in the 76th minute, before a penalty from Giampaolo Pazzini inside the last five minutes gave his team a 2-1 win.

The victory moves Verona up to sixth in the table, while Maurizio Sarri's Juve remain three points clear at the top of Serie A on 54 points, but having played a game more than second-placed Inter Milan.

Inter could go top on goal difference if they beat AC Milan in Sunday's derby at the San Siro.    

