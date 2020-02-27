 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'My heart is free': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says she's single

27 Feb, 2020 15:27
© Reuters / Eric Bolte | Instagram / liza_tuktik
Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, known well outside of her sport for her 'striptease' routine, says she is single after breaking up with her long time figure skater boyfriend Andrei Lazukin.

The word on the street is that none other than the Russian figure skating diva Tuktamysheva, who has turned many heads among the sports fans, is now back on the market! 

"It is true. We [my boyfriend and I] aren't dating anymore and my heart is free," the 22-year-old told Russian outlet AIF.

"The reason [for the breakup] wasn't a conflict or anything like that. That's just how the life goes," she added.

"But judging by your recent photo posts in social media, you are optimistic. You look as a pretty and bright fashionista," continued the interviewer.

"I am not into fashion, I dress according to my mood. If I want to look classy — I can pick an appropriate dress. In everyday life I prefer comfortable classic. Without any 'special effects.' But I like bright colors, and flashy style," she said.

On the day the interview was published and made headlines among Russian media, Tuktamysheva posted a photo wearing a racy red outfit in her Instagram stories. A signal perhaps?

© Instagram / liza_tuktik

