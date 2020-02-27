'My heart is free': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says she's single

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, known well outside of her sport for her 'striptease' routine, says she is single after breaking up with her long time figure skater boyfriend Andrei Lazukin.

The word on the street is that none other than the Russian figure skating diva Tuktamysheva, who has turned many heads among the sports fans, is now back on the market!

"It is true. We [my boyfriend and I] aren't dating anymore and my heart is free," the 22-year-old told Russian outlet AIF.

"The reason [for the breakup] wasn't a conflict or anything like that. That's just how the life goes," she added.

"But judging by your recent photo posts in social media, you are optimistic. You look as a pretty and bright fashionista," continued the interviewer.

"I am not into fashion, I dress according to my mood. If I want to look classy — I can pick an appropriate dress. In everyday life I prefer comfortable classic. Without any 'special effects.' But I like bright colors, and flashy style," she said.

On the day the interview was published and made headlines among Russian media, Tuktamysheva posted a photo wearing a racy red outfit in her Instagram stories. A signal perhaps?