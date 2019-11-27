Who called her ‘babushka’? Elizaveta Tuktamysheva ends junior skaters’ hegemony by landing quad

Russian figure skating diva Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has joined the quad-jumping club after successfully landing a quadruple toe-loop during training session in St. Petersburg.

The 22-year-old effortlessly nailed her attempt, becoming the first female skater to ever throw a quad after puberty age.

The 2015 world and European champion sent Russian internet into frenzy after the video of her easily jumping the quad toe-loop started circulating online.

Tuktamysheva was widely praised for her desire to be competitive alongside young skaters who are now dominating the women’s event with their jaw-dropping quads.

The first-year-seniors, all of whom have been training under Russia’s renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, have won six out of six Grand Prix events this season, establishing themselves as strong contenders to take spots on the national team replacing former leaders, including Tuktamysheva.

However, the Empress, as the skater dubs herself proved that she will not be that easy to beat given that she has added a quad to her technical arsenal along with a triple axel which she revived last year.

Earlier this month, the two-time European pair skating champion Alexander Smirnov said that former Russian champions like Tuktamysheva have already become veterans of the sport with the emergence of immensely gifted junior athletes.

“Liza is just 22, but she is already a grandmother of figure skating,” Smirnov said back then.

Having done the ultra-c jump Tuktamysheva, who turns 23 next month, has just proved that it’s too early to talk about her retirement.