Feeling fruity: Russian ice hockey host leaves little to the imagination as she parties topless with pineapples (VIDEO)

Russian ice hockey hottie Yulia Ushakova made use of some strategically-placed pineapples to maintain her modesty as she posed topless on a boat trip.

Ushakova, a TV host for hockey club Spartak Moscow, has swapped the sub-zero temperatures in the Russian capital for what she describes as a 'fitness tour' in sunny Thailand.

And she showed just how much she is enjoying herself by posting a video of a boat trip with a difference, cruising the waves while dancing with a pair of pineapples in place of a bikini top.

Fitness fanatic Ushakova is a former Arnold Classic champion and bodybuilder. She made international headlines last year when Spartak shared a photo of her lying on a treatment table wearing only a thong, leading to accusations of sexism against the club.

Yulia herself hit back by saying her body should be celebrated and that she would “never hide” it.

That has certainly been the case so far on the beaches of Thailand, where she has shared a number of snaps of herself and friends.

Her pineapple posing also follows a similar photo from Russian swimming star Yulia Efimova, who posed with the tropical fruit covering her modesty on a Malibu beach earlier this year

Meanwhile, Ushakova’s claims to the crown of Russia’s hottest ice hockey presenter were recently challenged by Traktor Chelyabinsk reporter Sofia Gudim, who declared herself 'the sexiest KHL host’.

There is also a strong challenge from a fellow Spartak presenter Ulyana Trigubchak, who joined the team this season from Salavat Yulaev to form a dream double with Ushakova.

But with her latest pineapple video, Ushakova has raised the stakes again...