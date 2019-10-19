Russian ice hockey host proclaims herself ‘the sexiest in the KHL’ – but she faces some red-hot competition... (PHOTOS)

Traktor Chelyabinsk reporter Sofia Gudim has declared herself 'the sexiest KHL host’, but the competition is tough with Spartak Moscow boasting two stunners who can challenge for the title.

In a recent interview with Russian outlet Sport-Express, Gudim said she is the sexiest person in KHL, adding that her main aim at Traktor is to promote the atmosphere during games and unite fans, players and hockey.

READ MORE: 'I spent 10 yrs in the gym, I’ll never hide my body' – Ice hockey presenter on 'sexism row' (VIDEO)

However, Gudim’s self-proclaimed title as the hottest host could be called into question by two more hockey reporters who have been covering games for Spartak Moscow.

Former hockey cheerleader Ulyana Trigubchak, who joined Spartak this season after leaving her former club Salavat Yulaev, is widely remembered for her topless photo session she made in support of her ex-team.

The cheerleader-turned TV presenter vowed to take part in a revealing photo shoot if the team from her hometown of Ufa progressed to the KHL conference finals last year.

And the blonde kept her promise after Salavat Yulaev advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, sharing semi-naked snaps on her Instagram page. Trigubchak posed topless in a provocative photo-shoot, taking up the role of a bow shooter hunting in a forest.

Fellow hockey reporter Yulia Ushakova, who hosts the ‘Silovoy Priyom’ show for Spartak, says that eye-catching photo shoots help to raise the popularity of ice hockey.

Last year, she made the headlines after being embroiled in a bizarre sexism row after her raunchy pictures made waves on social media.

Ushakova posted a saucy picture of herself lying near-naked on a treatment table, and some Western outlets mistakenly identified her as a player with Spartak's female team (which, in fact, doesn't exist), accusing the club of sexism for sharing the saucy snaps.

The TV host laughed off the controversy, joking that the scandal only brought her more internet fame.