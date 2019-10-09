 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Guilty as charged: Stadium worker unplugs VAR during football match to charge his mobile phone

9 Oct, 2019 11:10
File Photo.
The newly-introduced VAR system suddenly stopped working during a football match in Saudi Arabia, after one of the stadium staff members unplugged it to charge his mobile phone.

The bizarre incident took place on Tuesday during a match between local sides Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh.

The video replay system, which has been used in the Saudi Premier League for more than a year, failed to work, and the reason was rather unusual.

VAR has been heavily criticized for not working properly and causing controversy, but this time around the technical malfunction was caused by a stadium employee who urgently needed to charge his phone.

The man plugged in his cell phone charger without knowing that he had just disconnected the electricity from devices running the VAR system.

The controversy didn’t affect the game, with Al-Nassr winning 1-0, thanks to a 49th minute goal from Firas Al-Buraikan.

The chairman of the Saudi Arbitration Committee, Fernando Trisaco, said after the match that the use of VAR is still a problem.

As software, VAR still has many drawbacks,” he said.

VAR was introduced in the Saudi Professional League and the Arabian Gulf League in the 2018-19 season after it was successfully tested at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

