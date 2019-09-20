 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Extremely offensive’: Rugby players ordered to destroy topless mermaid ‘rape and pillage’ T-shirts

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 11:44
Get short URL
‘Extremely offensive’: Rugby players ordered to destroy topless mermaid ‘rape and pillage’ T-shirts
© Screenshot from Twitter
Players from New South Wales rugby club Old Bar Beach Pirates have been ordered to destroy T-shirts featuring a naked mermaid and the phrase “Rape & Pillage Tour 2019” after they were found to be “extremely offensive.”

Widespread public outcry erupted on social media after two players of the club were spotted wearing the T-shirts at Newcastle Airport while traveling to the Gold Coast for an end-of-season trip.

READ MORE: Stripped off: Rugby team ditch lap dancing club sponsor after complaints on Facebook

Country Rugby League (CRL) which was immediately informed of the players’ controversial fashion style issued a statement describing their behaviour as “inexcusable.”

The behaviour of these persons is inexcusable and it is extremely disappointing,” the CRL’s CEO Terry Quinn said. “The Old Bar Club denies having any involvement in producing the T-shirts, which was an action of individuals.

We have been in contact with the club and the individuals have been instructed to destroy the t-shirts immediately.”

The club said it had no knowledge of the players plans to wear the controversial T-shirts adding that it condemns the “violent message” and supports women in rugby league.

The Old Bar Beach Pirates Rugby League Club did not sanction these shirts,” the club said.

Also on rt.com ‘I learnt that from Khabib’: Russian female hockey player shows off MMA skills in massive brawl (VIDEO)

As a club we endeavour to support and promote a strong anti violence message, as well as support Women in League and our community. The Pirates have been in contact with the Country Rugby League and will be working cooperatively with them.”

The players will be reportedly sanctioned for their “offensive” fashion choice after returning from their trip.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies