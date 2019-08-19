Wife of Ukrainian footballer shows off incredible ball trick while undressing (VIDEO)

The wife of Ukrainian international footballer Mykola Moroziuk has lit up social media by sharing a video of herself undressing while balancing a football on the back of her neck.

Irina Moroziuk, wearing a black T-shirt, bikini and high heels, flicked the ball onto her back before slowly removing her shirt without dropping the ball.

She completed the juggling trick by tossing her T-shirt aside and showing off her black lingerie.

Жена украинского футболиста Морозюка разделась, исполнив необычный трюк с мячом - 1 pic.twitter.com/LXlGAR0Yh3 — Александр (@optaluna) August 18, 2019

Жена украинского футболиста Морозюка разделась, исполнив необычный трюк с мячом - 4 pic.twitter.com/DOo3M4Y4mA — Александр (@optaluna) August 18, 2019

“Take off your clothes and go to sleep,” Moroziuk commented on the video she posted on her Instagram page.

Last month, the wife of the Çaykur Rizespor defender in the Turkish Super Lig impressed her social media followers by taking part in the #BottleCapChallenge, opening the bottle with her breasts.