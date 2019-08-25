 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Rider hospitalized as bike erupts in flames in British MotoGP horror smash (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
Rider hospitalized as bike erupts in flames in British MotoGP horror smash (VIDEO)
© Main: Imago-images |Inset: Twitter MotoGP
Italian racer Andrea Dovizioso has been admitted to hospital after experiencing memory loss in the aftermath of a first-turn crash at the British MotoGP after he collided with Fabio Quartararo in worrying scenes at Silverstone.

Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo collided on the first lap of Saturday's race moments after the green light, with Dovizioso's Ducati Corse bike catching fire moments later.

The 33-year-old Dovizioso was thrown into the air following the smash as his bike tumbled towards the periphery of the track and caught ablaze, while the Italian remained motionless after rolling over more than 11 times after the high-speed accident. He was stretchered away shortly thereafter.

Dovizioso was admitted to a nearby medical facility for "further checks due to a severe blow to the head", his team confirmed. They also revealed that the racer has experienced memory loss as a result of the crash.

They also confirmed that he suffered no broken bones in the incident.

The accident marks the second time this season in which Dovizioso has crashed out of a race, after being clipped by Jorge Lorenzo at the Catalan MotoGP in June.

The crash comes as a blow to Dovizioso's hope of winning the MotoGP crown as he currently sits in second spot in the overall standings, some 78 points behind the leader Marc Marquez of Spain - who placed second in Saturday's race which was won by his compatriot Alex Rins.

Also on rt.com Mountain of Hell! Hundreds of bikers crash on icy Alps glacier during 3,400m downhill race (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies