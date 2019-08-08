The Great 8 on the Great Wall: Alexander Ovechkin visits iconic Chinese landmark
The forward, 33, was impressed by the relics of the Great Wall and its network of fortifications, which are included on the World Heritage List.
READ MORE: Khabib tops Forbes Russia list ahead of pop princess & ice hockey great Ovechkin
Stretching 5,500 miles, the wall was constructed by several emperors over 2,000 years to protect China from nomadic invaders.
“Great experience to see the great wall of china!!” the player wrote while posting a picture to his 1.4 million Instagram followers.
During his tour to China, the Washington Capitals captain hosted a training session in Shougang Park in Beijing, which will serve as the venue for ski jumping events at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Running drills with @ovi8...no big deal#Gr8inChinapic.twitter.com/qr2f6phguE— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 5, 2019
He also attended a hockey tournament and met with Chinese billionaire Zhou Yunjie, the founder and chairman of O.R.G.Packaging, who showed an interest in cooperating with the NHL.
Alex Ovechkin stopped by O.R.G. Packaging's Renaissance Tournament to check out the Chinese Hockey tournament and facility plus meet with Mr. Zhou Yunjie#Gr8inChinapic.twitter.com/PwaJSk9RWY— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 5, 2019