 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead after explosion during test of missile engine unit in Russia – MoD
HomeSport News

The Great 8 on the Great Wall: Alexander Ovechkin visits iconic Chinese landmark

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 10:33
Get short URL
The Great 8 on the Great Wall: Alexander Ovechkin visits iconic Chinese landmark
© Instagram / aleksandrovechkinofficial
Russian superstar Alexander ‘The Great 8’ Ovechkin visited one of the world’s most iconic landmarks bearing the same moniker when he took a trip to the Great Wall of China as part of a tour as an NHL ambassador.

The forward, 33, was impressed by the relics of the Great Wall and its network of fortifications, which are included on the World Heritage List.

READ MORE: Khabib tops Forbes Russia list ahead of pop princess & ice hockey great Ovechkin

Stretching 5,500 miles, the wall was constructed by several emperors over 2,000 years to protect China from nomadic invaders.

Great experience to see the great wall of china!!” the player wrote while posting a picture to his 1.4 million Instagram followers.

During his tour to China, the Washington Capitals captain hosted a training session in Shougang Park in Beijing, which will serve as the venue for ski jumping events at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

He also attended a hockey tournament and met with Chinese billionaire Zhou Yunjie, the founder and chairman of O.R.G.Packaging, who showed an interest in cooperating with the NHL.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies