The Great 8 on the Great Wall: Alexander Ovechkin visits iconic Chinese landmark

Russian superstar Alexander ‘The Great 8’ Ovechkin visited one of the world’s most iconic landmarks bearing the same moniker when he took a trip to the Great Wall of China as part of a tour as an NHL ambassador.

The forward, 33, was impressed by the relics of the Great Wall and its network of fortifications, which are included on the World Heritage List.

Stretching 5,500 miles, the wall was constructed by several emperors over 2,000 years to protect China from nomadic invaders.

“Great experience to see the great wall of china!!” the player wrote while posting a picture to his 1.4 million Instagram followers.

During his tour to China, the Washington Capitals captain hosted a training session in Shougang Park in Beijing, which will serve as the venue for ski jumping events at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

He also attended a hockey tournament and met with Chinese billionaire Zhou Yunjie, the founder and chairman of O.R.G.Packaging, who showed an interest in cooperating with the NHL.