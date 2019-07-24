 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson delivers first official speech as UK Prime Minister (WATCH LIVE)
‘Sorry for the intimate details, but we don’t shave’ – Russian synchronized swimmer on team success

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 14:55
Maria Shurochkina with teammates during training session © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Russian synchronized swimming star Maria Shurochkina has revealed an unusual ritual which has been carefully observed by all team members ahead of major competitions, where Russia has been dominant since 2000.

Appearing on Russkoe Radio station on Wednesday, the reigning Olympic champion talked about Russia’s impressive winning streak in synchronized swimming

Sorry for the intimate details, but we don’t shave our legs,” Shurochkina said. “First of all it’s a bad omen. And secondly it changes your feeling of the water, it differs from the one when you have hair.”

The 24-year-old said that the Russian “mermaids” don’t cut their hair ahead of major sports events, including the World Championships and Olympic Games, so as not to jinx the team’s prospects.

At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, Russia’s invincible synchronized swimmers produced yet another golden sweep, winning all the events they took part in, including solo, duets, team and combination technical and free programs.

Team Russia has remained unbeaten at all major sports contests since the 2000 Sydney Games, dominating five Summer Olympics in a row.

