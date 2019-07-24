‘Sorry for the intimate details, but we don’t shave’ – Russian synchronized swimmer on team success

Russian synchronized swimming star Maria Shurochkina has revealed an unusual ritual which has been carefully observed by all team members ahead of major competitions, where Russia has been dominant since 2000.

Appearing on Russkoe Radio station on Wednesday, the reigning Olympic champion talked about Russia’s impressive winning streak in synchronized swimming

READ MORE: WATCH: Russia’s synchronized swimmers produce mesmerizing routine to win World Championship gold

“Sorry for the intimate details, but we don’t shave our legs,” Shurochkina said. “First of all it’s a bad omen. And secondly it changes your feeling of the water, it differs from the one when you have hair.”

The 24-year-old said that the Russian “mermaids” don’t cut their hair ahead of major sports events, including the World Championships and Olympic Games, so as not to jinx the team’s prospects.

At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, Russia’s invincible synchronized swimmers produced yet another golden sweep, winning all the events they took part in, including solo, duets, team and combination technical and free programs.

Team Russia has remained unbeaten at all major sports contests since the 2000 Sydney Games, dominating five Summer Olympics in a row.