Oh Woody! Hollywood star Woody Harrelson's Wimbledon antics capture fans' imaginations online

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 12:00 Edited time: 14 Jul, 2019 12:03
© Getty Images / Shaun Botterill
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah claimed victory after a four-and-three-quarter-hour epic in the Wimbledon men's doubles final. But the presence of an inebriated Woody Harrelson at the tennis stole the show at SW19.

The Colombian pair outlasted the French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin after a marathon final that ended with all four men lying on the court after an incredible match.

But while the action on the court was thrilling the fans in attendance, those watching on television were treated to an additional source of entertainment - American actor and director Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson had clearly taken full advantage of the nearby bar facilities, and was looking somewhat "relaxed" as the cameras spotted him at courtside. 

But what would usually have been a brief cutaway between points became a match-long side-story as the match director kept going back to Harrelson to check on his day.

The clips, and the commentator's enjoyment of seeing an inebriated Hollywood star thoroughly enjoying himself and at times mesmerized by the action, started to trend online as fans flocked to social media to share their love for Harrelson's Wimbledon experience.

And thanks to one fan's dedication, Harrelson's day was captured for posterity on Twitter...

