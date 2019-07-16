WATCH: Russia’s synchronized swimmers produce mesmerizing routine to win World Championship gold
Swimming to the music of traditional Russian folk tune ‘Barynya’, the team was awarded 96.9426 points – putting them ahead of China on 95.1543 and Ukraine on 93.4514.
The gold medal continues Russia’s complete dominance in the artistic swimming events at the championships in Gwangju.
Russia has claimed four golds out of four so far, after earlier victories in the Mixed Technical Duet, Technical Duet, and Technical Solo events.
Russia have won the Team Technical world title each year since its introduction as a separate event in 2007.
This year’s team was made up of Vlada Chigireva, Maria Shurochkina, Veronika Kalinina, Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, Alla Shishkina, Maya Doroshko, Marina Golyadkina and Polina Komar.
Leading the way until the 🥇! Unstoppable and impressive team Russia made the crowd go noisy tonight!! 🥳🥳 Hard work always pays off and brings you a GOLD! 💪 🇷🇺 Congrats ladies! Medal Ceremony goes next! Stay with us 😉 #FINAGwangju2019pic.twitter.com/yWwJ2gU9OQ— FINA (@fina1908) July 16, 2019
Their stunning routine was praised as “unbelievable” and “exquisite” by commentators at the event.
The superb Russian team chose to teach us some classic “Barynya” dancing en route to the gold medal in the Team Technical final. They are still undefeated 💯 in this event…outstanding! #FINAGwangju2019#Artisticswimmingpic.twitter.com/t8D8UH3Zyo— FINA (@fina1908) July 16, 2019