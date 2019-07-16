 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russia’s synchronized swimmers produce mesmerizing routine to win World Championship gold

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 12:30 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 12:37
© AFP / Francois-Xavier Marit
Russia's synchronized swimmers continued their dominance at the World Championships in South Korea as the women’s team won gold in the Technical final.

Swimming to the music of traditional Russian folk tune ‘Barynya’, the team was awarded 96.9426 points – putting them ahead of China on 95.1543 and Ukraine on 93.4514.

© AFP / Ed Jones

The gold medal continues Russia’s complete dominance in the artistic swimming events at the championships in Gwangju.

Russia has claimed four golds out of four so far, after earlier victories in the Mixed Technical Duet, Technical Duet, and Technical Solo events.

Russia have won the Team Technical world title each year since its introduction as a separate event in 2007.

This year’s team was made up of Vlada Chigireva, Maria Shurochkina, Veronika Kalinina, Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, Alla Shishkina, Maya Doroshko, Marina Golyadkina and Polina Komar.

© AFP / Ed Jones

Their stunning routine was praised as “unbelievable” and “exquisite” by commentators at the event.

