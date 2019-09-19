‘I learnt that from Khabib’: Russian female hockey player shows off MMA skills in massive brawl (VIDEO)

Russian female hockey player Maria Pugina has linked her involvement in a massive on-ice brawl to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying that she borrowed her fighting skills from him.

The 21-year-old Dinamo St. Petersburg defender posted a video of a huge scuffle involving players of the Russian Women’s Hockey League (WHL).

The ice battle unfolded in a match between Dinamo and SKSO Yekaterinburg, with players of both teams throwing heavy punches at each other following a controversial episode next to SKSO’s net.

While the majority of brawl participants swarmed around the goal, Pugina and her fist-fight opponent from Yekaterinburg got into a wrestling match.

“I learnt that from Khabib,” Pugina commented on footage of the fight shared on her Instagram page.

The game, which ended 4-1 in favor of Dinamo, was resumed after tempers had finally calmed down.