WATCH: Russian ice hockey player brawls with fan in shocking scenes at amateur match

There were violent scenes at a Russian amateur ice hockey clash this weekend as brawls between players spilled over into the crowd.

Punch-ups broke out on the ice halfway through the second period of the game between Drive-2 and Crystal ObGES-2 in the amateur league clash at Flamingo Arena in Novosibirsk on Sunday.

The brawl then spread to the bench, before one Drive-2 player was seen trading heavy punches with a fan.

Footage from the incident shows a visibly younger fan fighting an older person in hockey equipment, while another man is seen snatching a hockey stick from a player nearby.

According to RIA Novosti, two players have been handed lifetime bans over the clashes, while two others have been suspended until the end of the season.