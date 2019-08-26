Naked sushi girls & celeb pals: Heavyweight champ Ruiz Jr. throws lavish birthday bash (VIDEO)

Andy Ruiz Jr. threw a party fit for a world heavyweight champion as he celebrated his upcoming 30th birthday in lavish style, with naked sushi girls and invites for celebrity pals such as YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul.

Ruiz Jr. recently confirmed he will face Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster December rematch in Saudi Arabia as he defends the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles he sensationally won from the Brit in New York in June.

But in the meantime, the Mexican-American brawler had other things on his mind as he hosted an ostentatious birthday bash at his California mansion over the weekend.

Videos and photos posted to social media of the party showed guests clad in all white as well as an array of extravagances such as naked sushi girls, lingerie-clad waitresses and a performance from rapper Scotty Music.

Celebs in attendance included popular YouTube siblings Logan and Jake Paul, who congratulated the champ on his birthday.

Ruiz Jr. doesn’t turn 30 until September 11, and perhaps had his training camp for the Joshua bout in kind when celebrating the milestone early.

The Mexican-American boxer has been splashing the cash since his stunning upset victory against Joshua at Madison Square Garden, including snapping up his sprawling Californian mansion purchased with some of the estimated $6 million he earned from the fight.

Ruiz Jr. had been largely written off as an underdog ahead of that fight, with many poking fun at his portly figure compared to the well-chiseled exterior of Joshua.

But the gutsy Mexican-American made a mockery of the odds as he recovered from a third-round knockdown to send Joshua to the canvas four times on his way to victory.

But some social media observers feel Ruiz Jr. may be enjoying the party lifestyle a little too much, cautioning that he would need to tone down his late-night antics to avoid the fate of past fighters who have risen to spectacular new heights overnight, only to throw it all away.

However, Ruiz Jr. himself has vowed to repeat his heroics from the first fight with Joshua, warning he will “end his career in the desert” when they meet in Saudia Arabia in a fight dubbed 'The Clash on the Dunes' on December 7.

“I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert,” he wrote on social media.

With even more riches to come from the rematch, boxing fans can expect yet more extravagant expenditure from a man clearly loving life at the top of his sport.